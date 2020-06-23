Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global stocks bounce after Trump reassures investors that the US-China trade deal is still on

Business Insider Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Global stocks bounce after Trump reassures investors that the US-China trade deal is still on· Global stock markets bounced Tuesday after US President Donald Trump moved to reassure investors that the first phase of a trade deal between the US and China is still on the table.
· He tweeted: "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!"
· Markets had...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

China's cover-up of Wuhan virus led to global pandemic and loss of million lives: US Prez [Video]

China's cover-up of Wuhan virus led to global pandemic and loss of million lives: US Prez

United States President Donald Trump lambasted at China and said that China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world. "China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer [Video]

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended [Video]

Equity indices in red after RBI rate cut, banking stocks down as loan moratorium extended

Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Global stocks bounce back after Trump says China deal ‘intact’

 Peter Navarro’s comments on trade had threatened to stoke tension with Beijing
FT.com


Tweets about this

marketsneil

Neil Wilson Global stocks bounce after Trump reassures investors that the US-China trade deal is still on - https://t.co/aQiDRHpV75 13 minutes ago

pas5974

Donald J. Pasley ♊👑 RT @businessinsider: Global stocks bounce after Trump reassures investors that the US-China trade deal is still on https://t.co/bnfjts2XAE 37 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Global stocks bounce after Trump reassures investors that the US-China trade deal is still on https://t.co/bnfjts2XAE 55 minutes ago

NathaliaLeHen

Nathalia Le Hen RT @fteconomics: Global stocks bounce back after Trump says China deal ‘intact’ https://t.co/WgqJJlL2J7 1 hour ago

c_brown88

C RT @tozzer121: Global stocks bounce back after Trump says China deal ‘intact’ https://t.co/q1SvluYwRc 4 hours ago

FrontierAFR

Frontier Africa Reports RT @FT: Global stocks bounce back after Trump says China deal ‘intact’ https://t.co/4GYvrCmfcR 4 hours ago

goldengreek8

GoldenGreek RT @barondaytrading: Global stocks bounce back after Trump says China deal ‘intact https://t.co/CZ481DEril 4 hours ago

KunalSawh

Kunal Sawhney Global stocks bounce back after Trump says China deal ‘intact’ #ASX https://t.co/3KD5vnP2tS 4 hours ago