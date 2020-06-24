The IMF now sees an even deeper global recession as economies struggle to recover from COVID-19 Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

**



· *The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday again slashed its forecast for the global economy, seeing a deeper recession and longer recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. *

· *The fund now expects global gross domestic product to contract 4.9% this year, down from its 3% forecast in April. *

· *It... **· *The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday again slashed its forecast for the global economy, seeing a deeper recession and longer recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. *· *The fund now expects global gross domestic product to contract 4.9% this year, down from its 3% forecast in April. *· *It 👓 View full article

