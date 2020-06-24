Global  

The IMF now sees an even deeper global recession as economies struggle to recover from COVID-19

Business Insider Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
The IMF now sees an even deeper global recession as economies struggle to recover from COVID-19**

· *The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday again slashed its forecast for the global economy, seeing a deeper recession and longer recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. *
· *The fund now expects global gross domestic product to contract 4.9% this year, down from its 3% forecast in April. *
· *It...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: IMF predicts deeper global recession

IMF predicts deeper global recession 01:11

 The coronavirus pandemic is causing wider and deeper damage to economic activity than first thought, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, prompting the institution to slash its 2020 global output forecasts further. Fred Katayama reports.

