Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor: Florida firms that violate Covid-19 safety rules may lose business license

bizjournals Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Florida will go after businesses that "flagrantly" violate pandemic safety rules, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a June 23 press conference in Orlando. The state Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation will crack down on those businesses that violate social distancing and capacity guidelines for reopening. That comes after the Knight's Pub near the University of Central Florida in Orlando had its liquor license suspended this week due to violating guidelines. A warning will…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida Sends Message By Suspending Bar's License

Florida Sends Message By Suspending Bar's License 00:25

 A bar near the University of Central Florida has had its state alcoholic beverage license suspended for violating reopening guidelines after 13 employees and at least 28 customers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Farmworkers call on Governor to reinstate advisory council [Video]

Farmworkers call on Governor to reinstate advisory council

The Migrant Service Providers, a coalition of South Florida organizations, is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to reinstate the Governor’s Advisory Council on Farmworker Affairs.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:20Published
Florida members of Congress push for mask mandates across the state [Video]

Florida members of Congress push for mask mandates across the state

Florida members of Congress are urging Governor DeSantis to issue a statewide mask order for Florida. Health professionals weigh in to discuss the importance of wearing a mask.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:49Published
Starting salaries for Florida teachers increase [Video]

Starting salaries for Florida teachers increase

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that provides $500,000,000 to increase the minimum salaries of public and charter school teachers.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:22Published

Tweets about this