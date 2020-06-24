Governor: Florida firms that violate Covid-19 safety rules may lose business license
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Florida will go after businesses that "flagrantly" violate pandemic safety rules, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a June 23 press conference in Orlando. The state Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation will crack down on those businesses that violate social distancing and capacity guidelines for reopening. That comes after the Knight's Pub near the University of Central Florida in Orlando had its liquor license suspended this week due to violating guidelines. A warning will…
