ITR filing deadline for FY19 extended till July 31; PAN-Aadhaar linkage till March 2021

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
In view of the challenges faced by the taxpayers in meeting statutory and regulatory compliance requirements due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the 2018-19 fiscal by a month till July 31, 2020. It has also extended the time limit for linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2021.
