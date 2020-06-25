Wirecard scandal puts spotlight on German company regulation Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An accounting scandal at one of Germany’s fastest-growing blue-chip companies has raised doubts about the national financial watchdog and, coming on top of other high-profile cases of fraud, led to questions about the country’s ability to oversee its corporate titans.



Some 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) vanished from payment systems provider Wirecard, until recently heralded as Germany’s emerging giant of the financial tech sector. Its CEO was arrested on suspicion of market manipulation and inflating financial numbers.



Adding to the damage to Germany’s corporate reputation was the reaction of the financial regulator, BaFin, when media reports last year questioned the company’s accounting. Rather than investigate Wirecard, it targeted investors, banning them from betting on a drop in the share price, which plunged more than 40%.



“That is a documented failure of supervision to intervene when there was clear evidence in this case,” Florian Toncar, a member of parliament for the opposition Free Democratic Party, said in an interview on Norddeutscher Rundfunk public radio.



He said the case was “a heavy blow” for Germany’s reputation as a financial center.



“WireCard was until now one of the few functioning tech companies that have come up with new ideas in the market place and now it turns out that that was to a great extent smoke and mirrors.”



BaFin’s head, Felix Hufeld, has conceded that Wirecard’s implosion was “a disaster.” But the agency is standing by its decisions throughout the scandal, details of which are still emerging.



Wirecard provides the technology to companies and consumers to make cashless payments, a growing and competitive market globally. Its founder and CEO, Markus Braun, resigned last week... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Wirecard scandal puts spotlight on German company regulation FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An accounting scandal at one of Germany’s fastest-growing blue-chip companies has raised doubts about the national financial...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago





Tweets about this WOWK 13 News Wirecard scandal puts spotlight on German company regulation https://t.co/5c1rViu2tq 9 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com Associated Press (AP) Wirecard scandal puts spotlight https://t.co/FybuKkBoO4 #AccountingAndAuditingServices… https://t.co/3Gg9N3KaJA 12 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com FRANKFURT,Germany (AP) — An accounting scandal at one of Germany’s fastest-growing blue-chip companies has raised d… https://t.co/uR31xhtZ5h 16 minutes ago - RT @inquirerdotnet: An accounting scandal at one of Germany’s fastest-growing blue-chip companies has raised doubts about the national fina… 17 minutes ago Nicholas Peter Wirecard scandal puts spotlight on German company regulation https://t.co/LGUvQa8x6C 18 minutes ago Clear Edge Global "Wirecard Scandal Puts Spotlight on German Company Regulation" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/qFy3vawg76 #CorporateGovernance 18 minutes ago Inquirer An accounting scandal at one of Germany’s fastest-growing blue-chip companies has raised doubts about the national… https://t.co/D29Sqws3cW 42 minutes ago Franky Tts An accounting scandal at one of Germany’s fastest-growing blue-chip companies raised doubts about the national fina… https://t.co/nnWH3kEw2r 7 hours ago