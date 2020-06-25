Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With Climate Pledge Arena, Amazon puts promise in lights

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is bringing its climate change message to a new arena. Literally.

The company, eager to prove that it’s working to combat climate change, is paying to name a Seattle hockey stadium Climate Pledge Arena. The new moniker is meant to recall The Climate Pledge, an initiative Amazon launched last year to push other companies to join it in being carbon neutral by 2040. The venue was previously called KeyArena and is in the midst of a major renovation.

Companies typically pay millions to name stadiums after themselves. But Amazon said its name and logo won’t appear outside the stadium.

A rendering for the arena, set to open next year, has Climate Pledge at the top in green. The word Arena is underneath in smaller blue letters. Amazon didn’t disclose how much it’s paying for the naming rights, but said it will last at least a decade.

Asked if there was better way to use its money, Amazon’s head of sustainability Kara Hurst said the company invests heavily on other climate-related projects. “It isn't the only thing we’re doing,” she said.

The online shopping behemoth, which ships billions of items around the world on planes and trucks that guzzle gas, has been trying to highlight its greener side after employees criticized the company for not doing enough to combat climate change.

The company is using more solar and wind energy to power its businesses and ordered 100,000 electric vans that will start delivering packages next year. This week, it said it would spend $2 billion to fund companies or technologies that could help fight climate change.

Nonetheless, Amazon's carbon footprint has gotten bigger. It rose 15% last year from the year before and its emissions from fossil fuels rose 18%. Amazon, however, said emissions for every item...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Amazon pledges $2 bln venture fund for clean energy

Amazon pledges $2 bln venture fund for clean energy 01:13

 Amazon.com said on Tuesday it will launch a $2 billion venture capital fund that will focus on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change and support sustainable development. Fred Katayama reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Pledges $2 Billion Investment in Clean Energy [Video]

Amazon Pledges $2 Billion Investment in Clean Energy

On Tuesday, Amazon announced it will launch the Climate Pledge Fund with the $2 billion.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

With Climate Pledge Arena, Amazon puts promise in lights

 Amazon is bringing its climate change message to a new arena
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

byndtheglass

Beyond-the-Glass RT @CompleteHkyNews: Jeff Bezos has purchased the naming rights to Seattle’s NHL arena and it is Climate Pledge Arena. NHL Seattle and Ama… 11 seconds ago

UniAuthority

Uniform Authority RT @tdnewcomb: As the new #NHLSeattle team continues to remake Seattle Arena, a naming rights deal with Amazon names the building Climate P… 49 seconds ago

Maxiemus_

George Teer IV they had all that time.... and all that $$$... and came up with “climate pledge arena” ??? 59 seconds ago

Lucas_Shaw

Lucas Shaw The @oakviewgroup is building what it says will be the first carbon-neutral arena (including the travel of fans + p… https://t.co/Zj7Kwa1Tp1 4 minutes ago

rebecca_lodell

Rebecca Lodell RT @PatrickQuinnTV: BREAKING: The Arena at Seattle Center is now officially the Climate Pledge Arena. Named KeyArena since 1995 - @NHLSeatt… 6 minutes ago

SoccerNEWS

Soccer NEWS With Climate Pledge Arena, Amazon puts promise in lights https://t.co/Mz0qfcvriU 7 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines RT @amazonmturk: The greenest ice in the NHL! Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be the first net-zero-carbon certified arena in the world… 9 minutes ago

Kyle_Moler

Kyle M🍩ler This is one of the most embarrassing things ever. With Climate Pledge Arena, Amazon puts promise in lights https://t.co/IZsfW6LDTU 10 minutes ago