It's great that dead people got $1.4 billion in stimulus checks, stop whining

Business Insider Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
It's great that dead people got $1.4 billion in stimulus checks, stop whining· According to a new report from a federal watchdog, the government sent out $1.4 billion in coronavirus stimulus checks to dead people.
· People are very mad about this "waste."
· These people are very wrong. In fact, it's more worrying that the amount of overpayment was too low.
· People are dying, people are...
News video: 1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Went To Dead People

1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Went To Dead People 00:32

 A congressional watchdog said the federal government sent 1.1 million stimulus payments to dead people. According to Business Insider, these dead people received a total of $1.4 billion. The Government Accountability Office said the problem came partly because of administrative issues. While the IRS...

People Stuck in Stimulus Purgatory, Eligible People Still Waiting for Check [Video]

People Stuck in Stimulus Purgatory, Eligible People Still Waiting for Check

The IRS says it issued more than 159 million payments in just over two months. 260 billion dollars dispersed via direct deposit, paper check and pre-paid debit cards. Yet, even today, there are..

Report: More than $1.4B in stimulus checks sent to dead people [Video]

Report: More than $1.4B in stimulus checks sent to dead people

Within the last several months, millions of people received a stimulus check that wasn’t intended for them, but for their deceased relative.

Trump Admin Sent $1.4 Billion in Stimulus Funds to Deceased [Video]

Trump Admin Sent $1.4 Billion in Stimulus Funds to Deceased

Trump Admin Sent $1.4 Billion in Stimulus Funds to Deceased The Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed the oversight on Thursday. President Donald Trump's Treasury Department and the IRS..

