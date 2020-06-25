It's great that dead people got $1.4 billion in stimulus checks, stop whining Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· According to a new report from a federal watchdog, the government sent out $1.4 billion in coronavirus stimulus checks to dead people.

· People are very mad about this "waste."

· These people are very wrong. In fact, it's more worrying that the amount of overpayment was too low.

