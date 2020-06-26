Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Merkel: Germany 'can afford' more debt to fund EU recovery

SeattlePI.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country can afford to take more more debt to help fund an unprecedented economic recovery program for the European Union, because it's in Germany's own interest to see the bloc thrive.

In an interview with six European newspapers released Friday, the long-time German leader said that “the coronavirus pandemic is confronting us with a challenge of unprecedented dimensions.”

The EU's economies, like those of countries around the world, have slumped dramatically since the start of the outbreak.

Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron last month proposed creating a one-off 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) recovery fund that would be filled through shared borrowing with other EU member countries. Such a move breaks with Germany's long-standing opposition to joint borrowing.

In her interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Britain's Guardian, Le Monde in France, Italy's La Stampa, La Vanguardia from Spain and Poland's Polityka newspaper, Merkel said it was right that those countries that have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic should receive special consideration from the recovery fund.

“For Italy and Spain, for example, the coronavirus pandemic signifies a huge burden in economic, medical and, of course, because of the many lives lost, emotional terms,” she said. “In these circumstances, it is only right for Germany to think not just about itself but to be prepared to engage in an extraordinary act of solidarity.”

Merkel insisted that while the fund “cannot solve all of Europe's problems,” without it they would only get worse.

“Germany had a low debt ratio and can afford, in this extraordinary situation, to take on some more debt,” she said, adding: “It is in Germany’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

More than 600 new cases of coronavirus emerge at German slaughterhouse [Video]

More than 600 new cases of coronavirus emerge at German slaughterhouse

More than 600 people at a slaughterhouse located in Rheda-Wiedenbruck, Germany have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:49Published
German coalition parties wrestle over fiscal stimulus package [Video]

German coalition parties wrestle over fiscal stimulus package

Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition wrestled on Tuesday over the final details of a massive stimulus package. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Franco-German recovery grants idea a "historic step" - Le Maire [Video]

Franco-German recovery grants idea a "historic step" - Le Maire

The Franco-German proposal for the European Union to raise debt in order to issue grants for its economic recovery is a historic step, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. Ciara Lee..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Merkel: Germany ‘can afford’ more debt to fund EU recovery

 BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country can afford to take more more debt to help fund an unprecedented economic recovery program for...
Seattle Times

Merkel says Germany can afford more debt to fund EU recovery

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country can afford to take on more debt to help fund an unprecedented economic recovery programme for the European Union
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Mary__McCarthy

Mary McCarthy RT @irishexaminer: Merkel says Germany can afford more debt to fund EU recovery https://t.co/xEyIxCIDPR 22 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Merkel: Germany 'can afford' more debt to fund EU recovery $RLI #RLI #Economy #Coronavirus #Infectiousdiseases https://t.co/Hs9JQHgB9g 34 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Merkel says Germany can afford more debt to fund EU recovery https://t.co/G8lrWvW0Dd 37 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Merkel says Germany can afford more debt to fund EU recovery https://t.co/xEyIxCIDPR 37 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Merkel: Germany ‘can afford’ more debt to fund EU recovery https://t.co/VsWdHC0JvY #2019-2020CoronavirusP… https://t.co/zau5WVkzds 41 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official Merkel: Germany ‘can afford’ more debt to fund EU recovery 48 minutes ago