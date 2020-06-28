NBA announces schedule to resume season amid Covid-19 Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

In what's been a challenging year for professional athletes and franchise owners due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NBA and the Houston Rockets announced June 26 that the Rockets will resume the 2019-20 NBA season July 31 with a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It will be first of eight "seeding games" the Rockets will play to determine the participants and seeds for the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Overall, Houston…


