This is the video that Donald Trump tweeted and deleted following outrage over 'white power' comments

SBS Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has deleted a tweet he sent featuring a video of a Trump supporter shouting, 'White power!'. A White House spokesman said President Trump didn't hear the 'white power' chant when he posted the video.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power'

Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power' 02:11

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting "white power" at protesters of his administration, drawing rebukes from allies and adversaries as protests continue in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Gavino Garay has more.

