Trump deletes tweet of supporter shouting ‘white power’ after outrage

WorldNews Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Trump deletes tweet of supporter shouting ‘white power’ after outrageDonald Trump has deleted a tweet he sent featuring video of a Trump supporter shouting, “White power, White power” after an outpouring of grief and outrage at racist language flowing directly from the White House once again. The tweet was deleted after it drew fierce criticism from across the political spectrum, including from Tim Scott of South Carolina, the sole African American Republican in the Senate. “There’s no question that he should not have retweeted it and he should just take it down,” Mr Scott told CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “It was so profanity laced, the entire thing was offensive. Certainly, the comment about the white power was offensive. It’s indefensible. We should...
