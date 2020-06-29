Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cam Newton signs 1-year deal with New England Patriots

bizjournals Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Cam Newton has signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots. The free agent quarterback’s deal with the Patriots is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. ESPN was the first to report the signing. The 2015 Most Valuable Player is expected to compete for the starting job left open after future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. Newton, 31, is an Atlanta native who graduated from Westlake High School. He later went onto to win the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Patriots All Access Preview: A Candid Talk About Race With The Patriots Organization

Patriots All Access Preview: A Candid Talk About Race With The Patriots Organization 00:30

 Twenty-one members of the New England Patriots organization will have a candid conversation about race with Steve Burton, Friday at 7 on WBZ-TV.

Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap [Video]

Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap

Rapper Kanye West has signed a 10-year deal with American retailer Gap to create Yeezy Gap, a new apparel line for men, women and children.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published
Eric Mangini is confident we will see 'a new level of talent' from Stidham & Patriots [Video]

Eric Mangini is confident we will see 'a new level of talent' from Stidham & Patriots

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about the New England Patriots, and how he expects they will perform sans Tom Brady in the 2020 season. Mangini is confident that with a healed..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:25Published
David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City [Video]

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Cam Newton signed by New England Patriots to replace Tom Brady

Cam Newton signed by New England Patriots to replace Tom Brady Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has been without a franchise since March but will now arrive at New England Patriots to replace Tom Brady, who left the Pats earlier...
Daily Star Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comIndependentSeattle TimesFOX Sports

Patriots sign quarterback Cam Newton to 1-year deal: report

 The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Sunday, months after the team parted ways with six-time Super...
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comIndependentSeattle TimesESPN

Tweets about this