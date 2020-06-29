Cam Newton signs 1-year deal with New England Patriots
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Cam Newton has signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots. The free agent quarterback’s deal with the Patriots is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. ESPN was the first to report the signing. The 2015 Most Valuable Player is expected to compete for the starting job left open after future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. Newton, 31, is an Atlanta native who graduated from Westlake High School. He later went onto to win the…
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about the New England Patriots, and how he expects they will perform sans Tom Brady in the 2020 season. Mangini is confident that with a healed..
