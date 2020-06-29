Cam Newton signs 1-year deal with New England Patriots Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Cam Newton has signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots. The free agent quarterback's deal with the Patriots is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. ESPN was the first to report the signing. The 2015 Most Valuable Player is expected to compete for the starting job left open after future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. Newton, 31, is an Atlanta native who graduated from Westlake High School. He later went onto to win the…


