Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Campaign Warned Against Using Rolling Stones' Songs In Election Rallies

RTTNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Performing rights organization BMI warned President Donald Trump that there might be legal consequences if he continues to use The Rolling Stones' hit songs at his campaign rallies. BMI issued a legal notice to Trump campaign after the rock band's 1969 hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was played as Trump's walk-off theme at Saturday's sparsely attended rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "BMI has
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: The Rolling Stones threaten legal action against Trump campaign

The Rolling Stones threaten legal action against Trump campaign 01:03

 The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Donald Trump's campaign team.

Related videos from verified sources

Rolling Stones threaten Donald Trump with lawsuit [Video]

Rolling Stones threaten Donald Trump with lawsuit

The Rolling Stones have declared they are taking 'further steps' to prevent Donald Trump from using their music at his Presidential campaign rallies.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published
Biden's Campaign Releases Diversity Data [Video]

Biden's Campaign Releases Diversity Data

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released the diversity data for its staff for the first time. According to CNN, one-third of the staff are people of color and the majority are female.The new data..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump's Campaign Removed Social Distancing Stickers Before Tulsa Rally [Video]

Trump's Campaign Removed Social Distancing Stickers Before Tulsa Rally

The Washington Post reported actions by President Donald Trump’s campaign at his Tulsa rally. The campaign reportedly removed thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump who played song at rally

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump who played song at rally US President Donald Trump is playing with fire. The Rolling Stones have threatened to sue the commander-in-chief over his usage of their music at his campaign...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comTIMECTV NewsAceShowbizHaaretzRIA Nov.

Trump campaign could face legal action over use of Rolling Stones song

 Donald Trump could face legal action if he continues to use a Rolling Stones song at his campaign rallies, the band has said.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this