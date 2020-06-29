Trump Campaign Warned Against Using Rolling Stones' Songs In Election Rallies Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Performing rights organization BMI warned President Donald Trump that there might be legal consequences if he continues to use The Rolling Stones' hit songs at his campaign rallies. BMI issued a legal notice to Trump campaign after the rock band's 1969 hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was played as Trump's walk-off theme at Saturday's sparsely attended rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "BMI has 👓 View full article

