Tom Petty's Family Says He Would Not Want His Songs Used For A "Campaign Of Hate"



The family of classic rock legend Tom Petty has filed a cease and desist notice with the Trump campaign. The legal filing comes after one of the late musician's songs was played at the President's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 5 days ago

WH defends Trump's use of 'kung flu'



Despite criticism over President Donald Trump's use of the term "kung flu" to describe the coronavirus at his rally in Tulsa over the weekend as racist, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29 Published 6 days ago