Rolling Stones Could Bring Legal Action Against Donald Trump

Monday, 29 June 2020
Politician continues to play their music at rallies...

*The Rolling Stones* could bring legal action against *Donald Trump*.

The rock 'n' roll icons are considering their options, with the United States politician continuing to play their music at his rallies.

Donald Trump utilises their classic song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' as a backdrop, in spite of the band's repeated requests for him to stop.

Previous "cease and desist directives" had been ignored, but in a fresh statement the group's team warned that "further steps to exclude" the politician from using their music could be considered.

According to reports, *the BMI* has notified Donald Trump that use of The Rolling Stones' music without permission would be subject to legal action.

The move follows a similar row involving *the Tom Petty Estate*, who are attempting to get Donald Trump to cease using the singer's work at his rallies.

