Tom Petty's Family Go To War With Donald Trump

Clash Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
They've sent a cease and desist letter...

The family of *Tom Petty* have sent *Donald Trump* a cease and desist letter.

The American politician is prone to using the songwriter's work in his rallies, despite being asked not to by the Petty family.

Feeling that they have no other option, the family have now taken drastic action.

Sending the US President a cease and desist letter, they have ordered him to stop playing *Tom Petty* during his appearances.

In a statement, they wrote: "Tom Petty would never want a song of his to be used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."

Donald Trump has not responded, but this is far from the only musical scrap he's been engaged in.

*The Rolling Stones previously took umbrage* with Donald Trump using 'You Can't Always Get What You Want', while *R.E.M. are exploring legal avenues* to prevent the politician using their music.

Here's the full statement from the Tom Petty estate.



pic.twitter.com/mxToRoHWNn

— Tom Petty (@tompetty) June 21, 2020

