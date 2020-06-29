Global  

UAB and ADPH unveil new Covid-19 initiatives supported by $30M in CARES Act funding

bizjournals Monday, 29 June 2020
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is working with UAB to establish two programs in order to provide more robust COVID-19 testing and symptom monitoring, as well as to provide notifications of exposure, initially for public higher education institutions. The programs, dubbed Testing for Alabama and Stay Safe Together, will be implemented by a coalition led by UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health. The initiative is supported by $30 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security…
