Ducey order closes bars, gyms and other gathering places to slow spread of Covid-19

bizjournals Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Responding to the continued spread of Covid-19 in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a new executive order closing down businesses and events that tend to draw large gatherings. The governor’s order, announced at a news conference Monday afternoon, specifically closes bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing starting today at 8 p.m. through at least July 27. In addition, indoor and outdoor public events of 50 people or more are prohibited by the order. The measures were part of what…
