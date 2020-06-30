Ducey order closes bars, gyms and other gathering places to slow spread of Covid-19
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Responding to the continued spread of Covid-19 in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a new executive order closing down businesses and events that tend to draw large gatherings. The governor’s order, announced at a news conference Monday afternoon, specifically closes bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing starting today at 8 p.m. through at least July 27. In addition, indoor and outdoor public events of 50 people or more are prohibited by the order. The measures were part of what…
Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars that have opened in seven California counties, including Los Angeles, to immediately close and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, saying the coronavirus..