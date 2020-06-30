Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer Recalled After FDA Warning

RTTNews Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
UVT, Inc. recalled 38,830 liters of Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer following a warning by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the potential presence of undeclared Methanol, a toxic chemical. The FDA last week urged consumers not to use any hand sanitizer products made by Mexico-based Eskbiochem SA de CV.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Drinking Hand Sanitizer Leaves Three Dead, Three In Critical Condition, One Blind

Drinking Hand Sanitizer Leaves Three Dead, Three In Critical Condition, One Blind 00:38

 In New Mexico, three people have died, three are in critical condition, and one is permanently blind after drinking hand sanitizer. According to CNN, they were poisoned by methanol, which is a common ingredient of hand sanitizer. State health officials say the poisonings were all related to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Warning: Methanol in some hand sanitizer products [Video]

Warning: Methanol in some hand sanitizer products

If you are using hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of COVID-19, you will want to check the label.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:42Published
FDA Warns Of 5 More Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers [Video]

FDA Warns Of 5 More Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:20Published
FDA Warns Consumers Over These Hand Sanitizers It Says Are Considered Toxic [Video]

FDA Warns Consumers Over These Hand Sanitizers It Says Are Considered Toxic

The Food and Drug Administration is adding to its list of hand sanitizers that it deems toxic given that they contain methanol. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this