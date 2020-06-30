Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer Recalled After FDA Warning
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () UVT, Inc. recalled 38,830 liters of Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer following a warning by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the potential presence of undeclared Methanol, a toxic chemical. The FDA last week urged consumers not to use any hand sanitizer products made by Mexico-based Eskbiochem SA de CV.
In New Mexico, three people have died, three are in critical condition, and one is permanently blind after drinking hand sanitizer. According to CNN, they were poisoned by methanol, which is a common ingredient of hand sanitizer. State health officials say the poisonings were all related to...