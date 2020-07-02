|
Jim Cramer warns the S&P 500 'could get ugly in the future' and that the index could be riding into a 'make-or-break moment'
· "Mad Money" CNBC host Jim Cramer said the S&P 500 "could get ugly in the future."
· Cramer's warning is based on technical analyst Carolyn Boroden's views, who predicted the S&P 500 would crash at the start of the March.
· Boroden is betting on a 3,720 price target for the S&P 500.
· Boroden said the S&P 500 would...
