Jim Cramer warns the S&P 500 'could get ugly in the future' and that the index could be riding into a 'make-or-break moment'

Business Insider Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Jim Cramer warns the S&P 500 'could get ugly in the future' and that the index could be riding into a 'make-or-break moment'· "Mad Money" CNBC host Jim Cramer said the S&P 500 "could get ugly in the future."
· Cramer's warning is based on technical analyst Carolyn Boroden's views, who predicted the S&P 500 would crash at the start of the March. 
· Boroden is betting on a 3,720 price target for the S&P 500. 
· Boroden said the S&P 500 would...
