The IMF's chief economist poured cold water on the Bank of England's claim the UK is heading for a V-shaped recovery

Business Insider Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The IMF's chief economist poured cold water on the Bank of England's claim the UK is heading for a V-shaped recovery· *The International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, projects the UK economy will see what looks like a V-shaped recovery only to be quickly flattened out.*
· *The economy could see "a spike initially, and then going forward, I think we could end up with something much more flat," Gopinath told lawmakers in...
