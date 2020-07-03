SAVE THE DATES: Louisville City FC releases full revised schedule Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

In announcing a revised 2020 schedule consisting of 263 USL Championship games over 13 weeks, the league revealed a Louisville City FC slate that will see the boys in purple play a majority of their soccer matches at the new Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity resumes play with six straight home games beginning July 12 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Lynn Family Stadium’s unveiling — with capacity allowed up to 50% at a venue that could normally accommodate 15,304 — will be broadcast at 5 p.m.… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Chiefs schedule reveal: What's got Mick Shaffer excited?



The Chiefs' schedule will be released Thursday with the all important dates, times and networks. 41 Action News Sports Director Mick Shaffer is, of course, rooting for 16 games on Sunday Night.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:54 Published on May 7, 2020

Tweets about this The Kentucky Times SAVE THE DATES: Louisville City FC releases full revised schedule https://t.co/7iyFWf01IY 15 minutes ago