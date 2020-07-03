SAVE THE DATES: Louisville City FC releases full revised schedule
Friday, 3 July 2020 () In announcing a revised 2020 schedule consisting of 263 USL Championship games over 13 weeks, the league revealed a Louisville City FC slate that will see the boys in purple play a majority of their soccer matches at the new Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity resumes play with six straight home games beginning July 12 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Lynn Family Stadium’s unveiling — with capacity allowed up to 50% at a venue that could normally accommodate 15,304 — will be broadcast at 5 p.m.…