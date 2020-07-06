Global  

Warren Buffett just made his first major deal since 2016. Here are Berkshire Hathaway's 10 biggest acquisitions so far.

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Warren Buffett just made his first major deal since 2016. Here are Berkshire Hathaway's 10 biggest acquisitions so far.· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just closed its first major takeover since 2016 by acquiring Dominion Energy's natural gas transmission and storage business. *
· *Berkshire had $137 billion to deploy for its next deal, and while the buyout cost billions, it's nowhere near Buffett's biggest purchase.*
· *Here are the...
Video credit: The Street - Published
News video: Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Bets Big With Dominion Deal

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Bets Big With Dominion Deal

 Warren Buffett flexes his traditional transaction muscle once again with the $10 billion cash and debt purchase of Dominion Energy's natural gas business.

