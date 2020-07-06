Georgia public universities to require all faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear face coverings
Monday, 6 July 2020 () The University System of Georgia will require "all faculty, staff, students and visitors" to wear face coverings while inside campus facilities and buildings where six feet social distancing may not always be possible. According to a new policy posted Monday, face covering use will be mandatory beginning July 15 and will be in addition to, and not a substitute for, social distancing. "Face coverings are not required in one’s own dorm room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room,…