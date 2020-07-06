Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia public universities to require all faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear face coverings

bizjournals Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The University System of Georgia will require "all faculty, staff, students and visitors" to wear face coverings while inside campus facilities and buildings where six feet social distancing may not always be possible. According to a new policy posted Monday, face covering use will be mandatory beginning July 15 and will be in addition to, and not a substitute for, social distancing. "Face coverings are not required in one’s own dorm room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Face coverings enforced in Hertfordshire, U.K. public transportation

Face coverings enforced in Hertfordshire, U.K. public transportation 01:11

 Public transportation passengers in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom are being enforced to wear face coverings due to Covid-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

St. Lucie County mandates masks in public places [Video]

St. Lucie County mandates masks in public places

Starting on Wednesday, everyone must wear face coverings in public places in St. Lucie County. Under an emergency order issued on Monday, face coverings must be worn inside all public buildings,..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:36Published
Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops [Video]

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England. The Government have announced this fresh move to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Wales makes face coverings mandatory on public transport [Video]

Wales makes face coverings mandatory on public transport

First Minister Mark Drakeford announces that face coverings on public transport will be made mandatory in Wales on July 27. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

 ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing after the state university system reversed itself on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this