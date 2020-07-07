California Assembly delays session after virus outbreak Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )





Speaker Anthony Rendon’s office confirmed five people who work in the state Assembly have tested positive for the coronavirus. They include Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, who is believed to have contracted the virus while on the Assembly floor last month.



Rendon said Monday the Assembly will stay in recess until further notice. He said the decision is to protect lawmakers, staff and the public.



The Legislature shut down for nearly two months earlier this year during the pandemic.



THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly formed “strike teams” of state inspectors contacted thousands of California businesses over the long Independence Day weekend but issued citations to a relative few as they enforced coronavirus restrictions amid a resurging pandemic.



The teams issued 52 citations because most business owners complied with the teams’ directives, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.



“There were only a handful of citations because the overwhelming majority of people were doing the right thing,” he said. “Even if people were out of compliance, the engagement got people back into compliance very quickly.”



Ten agencies that make up the strike teams Newsom formed last week together contacted 483,000 businesses. Officials previously said that they sent letters Thursday to every employer, or about 350,000 businesses, warning that they could face fines or potential criminal prosecution if they failed to implement a new statewide requirement to wear face coverings.



