Tesla's recent rally has pushed the stock up more than 200% this year. Here are CEO Elon Musk's most controversial tweets about the market. (TSLA) Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

**



· *Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter many times over the years to tweet about the company, the stock market, and more. *

· *Some of his tweets have generated confusion, sent Tesla's stock price swinging, and come under fire from the Securities and Exchange Commission. *

· *Here are some of Musk's most... **· *Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter many times over the years to tweet about the company, the stock market, and more. *· *Some of his tweets have generated confusion, sent Tesla's stock price swinging, and come under fire from the Securities and Exchange Commission. *· *Here are some of Musk's most 👓 View full article

