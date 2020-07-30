Elon Musk and Bill Gates are sparring over Gates' criticism of Musk's coronavirus comments. Here are 10 other rivalries that have formed between some of the world's biggest tech leaders. Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

· While there are many close friendships among tech CEOs in Silicon Valley, there are plenty of feuds, too.

· Some appear to be friendly rivalries — like Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison — but others have become more contentious.

· Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg, for example, have been openly... · While there are many close friendships among tech CEOs in Silicon Valley, there are plenty of feuds, too.· Some appear to be friendly rivalries — like Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison — but others have become more contentious.· Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg, for example, have been openly 👓 View full article

