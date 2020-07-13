Elon Musk's net worth just hit $70.5 billion, surpassing Warren Buffett's. Here's how the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech. (TSLA) Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

· Elon Musk has had a tumultuous yet successful life.

· He was bullied as a child but ultimately attended an Ivy League university, going on to become the CEO of two companies, Tesla and SpaceX, and the founder of three more.

· He's also been married three times and has triplets and twins. He just had another baby with... · Elon Musk has had a tumultuous yet successful life.· He was bullied as a child but ultimately attended an Ivy League university, going on to become the CEO of two companies, Tesla and SpaceX, and the founder of three more.· He's also been married three times and has triplets and twins. He just had another baby with 👓 View full article

