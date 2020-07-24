Elon Musk says he doesn't support another government stimulus because of 'special interests.' Most of his 44,000 employees likely benefitted from it. (TSLA) Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

· Elon Musk on Friday decried "special interest earmarks" in economic relief measures that have largely helped pad an economic decline sparked by the coronavirus.

· In a tweetstorm, the billionaire said only direct payments should be included in follow-up laws, which are currently in the works on Capital Hill.

·...


