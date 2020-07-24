Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk says he doesn't support another government stimulus because of 'special interests.' Most of his 44,000 employees likely benefitted from it. (TSLA)

Business Insider Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk says he doesn't support another government stimulus because of 'special interests.' Most of his 44,000 employees likely benefitted from it. (TSLA)· Elon Musk on Friday decried "special interest earmarks" in economic relief measures that have largely helped pad an economic decline sparked by the coronavirus. 
· In a tweetstorm, the billionaire said only direct payments should be included in follow-up laws, which are currently in the works on Capital Hill. 
·...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett [Video]

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Launch Success! SpaceX Rocket Lifts 2 Americans Into Orbit [Video]

Launch Success! SpaceX Rocket Lifts 2 Americans Into Orbit

A rocket built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel. CBS special report (5-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:44Published

Tweets about this

100lbAColliweed

Carlton Livingston Elon Musk says he doesn't support another government stimulus because of 'special interests.' Most of his 44,000 em… https://t.co/dvj1ILMwkj 2 minutes ago

perryayes_

يوحنا RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk says he doesn't support another government stimulus because of 'special interests.' Most of his 44,000 emplo… 9 minutes ago

ShortingIsFun

Suspected Saboteur RT @thekenyeung: Elon Musk says he doesn't support another government stimulus because of 'special interests.' Most of his 44,000 employees… 10 minutes ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien Elon Musk says he doesn't support another government stimulus because of 'special interests.' Most of hi... https://t.co/xDboDzHNsB #tech 20 minutes ago

thekenyeung

Ken Yeung Elon Musk says he doesn't support another government stimulus because of 'special interests.' Most of his 44,000 em… https://t.co/fLCDipV8dM 20 minutes ago