Aerial photos of SpaceX's Starship site reveal the stunning evolution of its Mars-rocket facility amid a South Texas beach community

Business Insider Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Aerial photos of SpaceX's Starship site reveal the stunning evolution of its Mars-rocket facility amid a South Texas beach community· Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, hopes to use a new steel rocket system called Starship to launch people to Mars, the moon, and careen passengers around Earth at hypersonic speeds.
· To develop Starship, which is designed to be fully reusable, SpaceX constructed an facility to build and test prototypes.
· Located in Boca...
