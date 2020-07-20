Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he speaks with President Trump 'from time to time' (FB)

Business Insider Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he speaks with President Trump 'from time to time' (FB)· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Axios that he speaks with President Trump "from time to time."
· Zuckerberg dismissed claims that he has a deal with the president in the interview, calling the idea "pretty ridiculous."
· Zuckerberg also added that he spoke with the United States' last president and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Analyst: Here's What Will Happen With Iran If Joe Biden Becomes President [Video]

Analyst: Here's What Will Happen With Iran If Joe Biden Becomes President

If Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidential election, one of Wall Street's top commodities analysts says the oil market will be sharply impacted. Helima Croft is the head of commodity strategy at RBC..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published
Black Lives Matter mural defaced for the third time in a week outside Trump Tower [Video]

Black Lives Matter mural defaced for the third time in a week outside Trump Tower

The Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower in New York has been defaced for the third time in a week. The latest incident filmed Saturday afternoon (July 18) shows two women pouring..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:15Published
78% of parents polled say the pandemic allowed them to get to know their children better [Video]

78% of parents polled say the pandemic allowed them to get to know their children better

Parents are getting in an extra six more hours of quality time with their kids because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.  Seventy-eight percent say the isolation period has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this