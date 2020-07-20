|
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he speaks with President Trump 'from time to time' (FB)
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Axios that he speaks with President Trump "from time to time."
· Zuckerberg dismissed claims that he has a deal with the president in the interview, calling the idea "pretty ridiculous."
· Zuckerberg also added that he spoke with the United States' last president and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this