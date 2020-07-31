If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. Here's why analysts say a deal might make sense. (MSFT)**

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump



US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 2 hours ago Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election



A number of congressional Republicans have openly rejected Trump's recent suggestion. Trump tweeted on Thursday that November's presidential election should be delayed. However, the President would.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 21 hours ago After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response



US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:19 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this Shas Fuentecilla RT @businessinsider: If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. He… 3 minutes ago Business Insider If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it.… https://t.co/xtMeAhPr1Z 1 hour ago