If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. Here's why analysts say a deal might make sense. (MSFT)
Friday, 31 July 2020
· *Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy the US operations of viral video app TikTok, even as President Donald Trump threatens to ban the app over its China ties.*
· *TikTok seems to have little to do with Microsoft's existing business, which largely focuses on cloud computing and enterprise software.*
· But, some...
US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may..