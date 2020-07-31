Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. Here's why analysts say a deal might make sense. (MSFT)

Business Insider Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. Here's why analysts say a deal might make sense. (MSFT)**

· *Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy the US operations of viral video app TikTok, even as President Donald Trump threatens to ban the app over its China ties.*
· *TikTok seems to have little to do with Microsoft's existing business, which largely focuses on cloud computing and enterprise software.*
· But, some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Microsoft launches Family Safety app on iOS and Android for digital safety

Microsoft launches Family Safety app on iOS and Android for digital safety 01:49

 Tech giant Microsoft has launched the Family Safety app, designed to help protect a family's digital and physical safety. The new screen time and parental controls app help you customize your kids' web access and balance healthy screen times. The application is available on iOS and Android. With the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump [Video]

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election [Video]

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election

A number of congressional Republicans have openly rejected Trump's recent suggestion. Trump tweeted on Thursday that November's presidential election should be delayed. However, the President would..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this

jessesprawl

Shas Fuentecilla RT @businessinsider: If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. He… 3 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it.… https://t.co/xtMeAhPr1Z 1 hour ago