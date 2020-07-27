Big Tech is in the hot seat in Washington. Here are the 16 most influential people shaping policy for the industry from the nation's capital.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Demonstrate In DC, Around The World



Saturday was a big day in the United States, as demonstrators marched in cities across the nation. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere to demand an end to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on June 6, 2020

Tweets about this David Those big high tech owners and CEOs did not like being on the hot seat today. 41 seconds ago Karol Cummins Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republi… https://t.co/vVyRyKpijO 11 minutes ago dOMe_inate RT @WSJ: Lawmakers grappled with where to draw the line between mass data collection helping a handful of tech companies versus helping U.S… 17 minutes ago ΧΡΙΣΤΌΦΟΡΟΣ bɝːd RT @reuterspictures: Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video as Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market… 19 minutes ago Reuters Pictures Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video as Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their mar… https://t.co/gwLMYFjl6I 19 minutes ago Patrick Egbunonu “Lawmakers Wednesday grappled with where to draw the line between mass data collection helping a handful of tech co… https://t.co/82TDm7VYB2 23 minutes ago Deepak Mohoni Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republi… https://t.co/GDJgNVUe04 27 minutes ago B RT @nytimes: Jeff Bezos is giving his opening statement now. He's never faced Congress before. Some lawmakers' questions for him may go a… 29 minutes ago