Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Tech is in the hot seat in Washington. Here are the 16 most influential people shaping policy for the industry from the nation's capital.

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Big Tech is in the hot seat in Washington. Here are the 16 most influential people shaping policy for the industry from the nation's capital.· Big Tech is playing defense in the nation's capital as the Trump administration and Congress scrutinize the biggest companies on a slew of issues ranging from data privacy and security to antitrust concerns. 
· On Wednesday, July 29, CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple will testify virtually before the U.S. House's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices

Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices 01:21

 Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google andTim Cook of Apple are testifying on their companies' practices before Congressin a year-long investigation into market dominance in the industry.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Demonstrate In DC, Around The World [Video]

Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Demonstrate In DC, Around The World

Saturday was a big day in the United States, as demonstrators marched in cities across the nation. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere to demand an end to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this

EbeneezerGoode1

David Those big high tech owners and CEOs did not like being on the hot seat today. 41 seconds ago

karolcummins

Karol Cummins Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republi… https://t.co/vVyRyKpijO 11 minutes ago

WhoDatWarriors

dOMe_inate RT @WSJ: Lawmakers grappled with where to draw the line between mass data collection helping a handful of tech companies versus helping U.S… 17 minutes ago

CjgbVictoria

ΧΡΙΣΤΌΦΟΡΟΣ bɝːd RT @reuterspictures: Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video as Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market… 19 minutes ago

reuterspictures

Reuters Pictures Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video as Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their mar… https://t.co/gwLMYFjl6I 19 minutes ago

AnalyticPatrick

Patrick Egbunonu “Lawmakers Wednesday grappled with where to draw the line between mass data collection helping a handful of tech co… https://t.co/82TDm7VYB2 23 minutes ago

deepakmohoni

Deepak Mohoni Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republi… https://t.co/GDJgNVUe04 27 minutes ago

Baylaah

B RT @nytimes: Jeff Bezos is giving his opening statement now. He's never faced Congress before. Some lawmakers' questions for him may go a… 29 minutes ago