Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WNBA players call for removal of Kelly Loeffler as Atlanta Dream co-owner

bizjournals Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
U.S. Senator and Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler had critical words for the WNBA’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ initiative which will honor Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Vanessa Guillen and other victims of police brutality. The WNBA plans to dedicate the shortened 2020 season to social justice by honoring the Black Lives Matter movement on game days. Loeffler (R) of Georgia wrote in a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert that she was “incredibly disappointed” when she found about…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Players, union call on WNBA to remove Kelly Loeffler as Atlanta Dream co-owner

 Several players and the players' association have called on the WNBA to remove Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler over her recent comments.
USATODAY.com

Players call on WNBA to remove Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler

 Players are pushing for the WNBA to remove Kelly Loeffler as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream after she appeared on Fox News and termed Black armed protesters in...
CBC.ca

Dream co-owner critical of WNBA's BLM initiative

 Sen. Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, has written WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to express her opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement...
ESPN


Tweets about this

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: WNBA players call for removal of Kelly Loeffler as Atlanta Dream co-owner https://t.co/RK7qI3RcBb 7 minutes ago

NotmeJak

Coolin WNBA players call for Kelly Loeffler's removal as Dream co-owner over Black Lives Matter stance https://t.co/ywEjOp8sbx 10 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #WNBA players call for Kelly Loeffler's removal as Dream co-owner over Black Lives Matter stance is now trending on… https://t.co/jbJJe1U03t 52 minutes ago

workoutJJUAN

HAKEEM 🤴🏿 RT @sn_nba: WNBA players call for Kelly Loeffler's removal as Dream co-owner over BLM stance https://t.co/0yOjakYjTI https://t.co/aebiZoIX4P 1 hour ago

sn_nba

Sporting News NBA WNBA players call for Kelly Loeffler's removal as Dream co-owner over BLM stance https://t.co/0yOjakYjTI https://t.co/aebiZoIX4P 3 hours ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT WNBA players call for Kelly Loeffler's removal as Dream co-owner over BLM stance https://t.co/qqKcmI4Tua 3 hours ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees USA TODAY: WNBA players, union call for team owner's removal https://t.co/P3IA9avlS1 5 hours ago

eanxdivr

Bruce M Lager @WNBA So she is pointing out mob rule and the players are banding together to call for her removal, kind of like mob rule, right? 5 hours ago