Sen. Kelly Loeffler to remain co-owner of Atlanta Dream: 'They can't push me out' Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler intends to remain co-owner of the Atlanta Dream despite calls from the WNBA Players Association to have her removed. Loeffler (R-Ga.) doubled down on her critical views of the Black Lives Matter movement by saying the WNBA’s support of the social justice movement could potentially drive fans away. "I think a lot of people feel that they may not have a place," Loeffler told ESPN. "They may feel excluded from this sport and other sports that make them feel like American… 👓 View full article

