DBS Coins #Gold leaps above $1,800 for the first time since 2011 as traders pile into the popular safe haven https://t.co/kcdOyMU993 1 day ago David J (CEO GurushipKorea) Gold leaps above $1,800 for the first time since 2011 as traders pile into the popular safe haven $GLD $EDZ #gold… https://t.co/kXciGgE73u 2 days ago IMC EXPLORATION Gold leaps above $1,800 for the first time since 2011 as traders pile into the popular safe haven. This is excellen… https://t.co/lAigjtJW7H 2 days ago Investing for the Future #Gold leaps above $1,800 for the first time since 2011 as #traders pile into the popular safe haven… https://t.co/5T9mFFlkBz 3 days ago Paulo Sa Elias RT @businessinsider: Gold leaps above $1,800 for the first time since 2011 as traders pile into the popular safe haven https://t.co/kj8JHzC… 3 days ago Caribreport Gold leaps above $1,800 for the first time since 2011 as traders pile into the popular safe haven https://t.co/2eErWYMQJj 3 days ago FutureDanger Gold Leaps above $1,800 for the First Time since 2011 HeatMap Column 3> https://t.co/8Q0yWCZzUN https://t.co/otnOiSGZcZ 3 days ago Jeff Lee Gold leaps above $1,800 for the first time since 2011 as traders pile into the popular safe haven - https://t.co/tf8b8hKXI2 3 days ago