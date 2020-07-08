Gold leaps above $1,800 for the first time since 2011 as traders pile into the popular safe haven
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () · *Gold rallied above $1,800 per ounce on Tuesday afternoon for the first time in nearly nine years as virus-fearing investors rushed to safe havens, and traded above that level Wednesday morning.*
· *Year-to-date inflows for gold-tracking ETFs reached 655.6 tons on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg, overtaking full-year...
