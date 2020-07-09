Global  

Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy after 200 years in business

Thursday, 9 July 2020
Brooks Brothers, known for selling its classic men’s dress shirts since 1818, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The New York-based retailer said it filed for bankruptcy protection in Wilmington, Delaware, “to facilitate a value-maximizing sale process” and to “ensure that the iconic Brooks Brothers brand is positioned to continue serving its loyal customers for years to come.” Brooks Brothers has two St. Louis-area locations — one at Plaza Frontenac and one at Chesterfield…
 Men's clothier Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, joining a long list of retailers including Neiman Marcus that have crumbled under the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Fred Katayama reports.

