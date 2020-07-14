Hawaii delays quarantine waiver, cites mainland outbreaks Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's governor said Monday he will wait another month to waive a 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers who test negative for COVID-19, citing increasing virus cases in Hawaii, “uncontrolled” outbreaks in several U.S. mainland states and a shortage of testing supplies.



The testing plan, as announced last month, was scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1. It''s now postponed to Sept. 1.



Many in Hawaii’s business community had been looking forward to the testing program as it would make it easier for tourists to visit and potentially boost the economy. The quarantine requirement has virtually shut down tourism to the state since it took effect in late March. Hotels have closed and the unemployment rate stands at 22.6%, the second highest in the nation.



Ige said at a news conference he and the state’s mayors, whom he consulted, understood the gravity of the choices they were presented with. On the one hand, he said, Hawaii could have an uncontrolled surge of COVID-19 if it reopened. On the other, delaying the traveler testing program would risk further economic damage.



“I know that this increases the burden on businesses here in the islands, especially small businesses. But we do believe that it is time to continue to protect the health and safety of our community,” Ige said at a news conference.



One challenge is that Hawaii’s plan would require travelers to test negative for the disease within 72 hours of their arrival in the state. Those whose test results were not ready would have to wait in quarantine.



But the surge in cases on the U.S. mainland has made it harder for people in many states to get tested.



Then, one of Hawaii's major testing laboratories learned the company that supplies its testing reagents would... 👓 View full article

