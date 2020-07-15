Moderna shares soar 18% after early coronavirus vaccine trial produces antibodies in all patients (MRNA)
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () · *Moderna stock surged as much as 18% on Wednesday after the company announced an early coronavirus vaccine trial produced antibodies in all participants.*
· *A range of dosages induced immune responses in all 45 Phase 1 trial patients and was "generally safe and well-tolerated," Moderna said in a press release.*
· *The...
CHICAGO — U.S. biotech firm Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has successfully triggered an immune response in all volunteers against COVID-19 during preliminary testing, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine.
After the vaccine is injected, the mRNA orders the body's cells to...
From the United States of America saying that the nation closest to it in testing is India, to the Narendra Modi government revealing that less than 1.94% of India's active cases are in intensive care..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34Published
· *US stocks rose Wednesday after drugmaker Moderna announced an early coronavirus vaccine trial produced antibodies in all participants.*
· *Major indexes... Business Insider Also reported by •Proactive Investors