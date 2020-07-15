Global  
 

Moderna shares soar 18% after early coronavirus vaccine trial produces antibodies in all patients (MRNA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Moderna shares soar 18% after early coronavirus vaccine trial produces antibodies in all patients (MRNA)· *Moderna stock surged as much as 18% on Wednesday after the company announced an early coronavirus vaccine trial produced antibodies in all participants.*
· *A range of dosages induced immune responses in all 45 Phase 1 trial patients and was "generally safe and well-tolerated," Moderna said in a press release.*
· *The...
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Moderna's COVID Vaccine Shows Promise in Early Trial: Study

Moderna's COVID Vaccine Shows Promise in Early Trial: Study 01:36

 CHICAGO — U.S. biotech firm Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has successfully triggered an immune response in all volunteers against COVID-19 during preliminary testing, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine. After the vaccine is injected, the mRNA orders the body's cells to...

Dow rallies 300 points on positive vaccine-trial data, blockbuster Goldman earnings

Dow rallies 300 points on positive vaccine-trial data, blockbuster Goldman earnings · *US stocks rose Wednesday after drugmaker Moderna announced an early coronavirus vaccine trial produced antibodies in all participants.* · *Major indexes...
Business Insider

Coronavirus: Pfizer, BioNTech get two vaccine candidates fast-tracked by US authorities

 Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced two of their four COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been fast-tracked by the US Food and Drug...
Proactive Investors

UK government orders 30mln doses of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 The UK government has ordered 30mln does of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) new mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19. Delivery is due in 2020 and...
Proactive Investors


