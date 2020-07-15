Moderna shares soar 18% after early coronavirus vaccine trial produces antibodies in all patients (MRNA) Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· *Moderna stock surged as much as 18% on Wednesday after the company announced an early coronavirus vaccine trial produced antibodies in all participants.*

· *A range of dosages induced immune responses in all 45 Phase 1 trial patients and was "generally safe and well-tolerated," Moderna said in a press release.*

