Layoffs, furloughs, and budget cuts: We're tracking how 20 energy giants from Shell to Chevron have responded to the historic oil market meltdown Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· The coronavirus pandemic crippled global oil demand, causing the price to collapse by more than 70% in April, with some futures going negative for the first time in history.

· Most oil and gas giants have already slashed capital spending and dividends, laid off or furloughed staff, and changed their production targets.

The coronavirus pandemic crippled global oil demand, causing the price to collapse by more than 70% in April, with some futures going negative for the first time in history. Most oil and gas giants have already slashed capital spending and dividends, laid off or furloughed staff, and changed their production targets.

