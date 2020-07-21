|
Dow climbs 240 points amid historic European stimulus package, continued tech rally
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
**
· *US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors reacted to historic economic stimulus in Europe.*
· *The European Union on Tuesday agreed to a historic 750 billion-euro ($860 billion) stimulus package to aid the region's economic recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *Technology stocks continued to rally a...
|
|
|
|
|
