Dow climbs 240 points amid historic European stimulus package, continued tech rally

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Dow climbs 240 points amid historic European stimulus package, continued tech rally

· *US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors reacted to historic economic stimulus in Europe.*
· *The European Union on Tuesday agreed to a historic 750 billion-euro ($860 billion) stimulus package to aid the region's economic recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *Technology stocks continued to rally a...
