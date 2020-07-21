Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maryland, Washington and 8 other states added to New York's quarantine travel list

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates to 10 more states: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington. There are now 31 states on the list. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said Minnesota is coming off the list. The restriction comes as the number of new cases of coronavirus continues to increase sharply in 41 states around the country. New York state has brought…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Localish - Published
News video: Sisterhood of the traveling wine

Sisterhood of the traveling wine 01:50

 The group started in New York after the quarantine began at the end of March. Since then, it has spread into 21 states and Puerto Rico. The purpose of the group is random acts of kindness and spreading cheer to strangers and friends and expecting nothing in return. "I was inspired by my hometown in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Cece & Schmidt Moments on New Girl [Video]

Top 10 Best Cece & Schmidt Moments on New Girl

These Cece and Schmidt moments on "New Girl" are all a caramel miracles. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the funniest, most heart warming, and most endearing moments from this New Girl..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:01Published
Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones [Video]

Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones

Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
2 Killed In Fiery Bronx Crash [Video]

2 Killed In Fiery Bronx Crash

Two people are dead after police say a speeding car hit three other vehicles overnight in the Bronx.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Ohio and three more states added to New York's quarantine travel list

 New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates on four more states: Minnesota, New Mexico,...
bizjournals

More states added to New York's quarantine travel list

 New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates, including Florida, on four more states:...
bizjournals

Ohio added to New York's quarantine travel list

 New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates on four more states, including Ohio. Ohio's...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

MarleeTuskesTV

Marlee Tuskes RT @Mel_Orlins: #NEW: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington have been added to NY'… 7 minutes ago

Mel_Orlins

Mel Orlins #NEW: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington have been adde… https://t.co/CXazJnlB2w 12 minutes ago

cementhead_LS

Laurence @LunkersTV Other states Democrats have destroyed are Washington, Illinois, California, Maryland. Anything the Democ… https://t.co/TAj3nG61TH 2 days ago

renukathammine2

RENUKA THAMMINENI MICHAEL WASINGTON @DonaldJTrumpJr DONALD TRUMP JUNIOR, 2006 TO 2016, EVERY WEEKEND I DRIVED CAR INFINITY FROM VIRGINIA TO WASHINGTON… https://t.co/yFTCXBAg8r 4 days ago

davabel

David Abel The other states include California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Ca… https://t.co/cyla8jxT49 1 week ago

GovPhilScott

Governor Phil Scott The other states signing the MOU are California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New… https://t.co/2UKTbwK8VR 1 week ago