Maryland, Washington and 8 other states added to New York's quarantine travel list Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates to 10 more states: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington. There are now 31 states on the list. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said Minnesota is coming off the list. The restriction comes as the number of new cases of coronavirus continues to increase sharply in 41 states around the country. New York state has brought… 👓 View full article

