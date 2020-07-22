Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nearly 36,000 Robinhood users added Pfizer shares Wednesday after the US government ordered 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine (PFE)

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Nearly 36,000 Robinhood users added Pfizer shares Wednesday after the US government ordered 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine (PFE)**

· * **In the last 24 hours, nearly 36,000 Robinhood traders have added shares of Pfizer, according to data from Robintrack.net. *
· *Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that the US government had placed an order for 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. *
· *Shares of Pfizer surged 5% on Wednesday.*
·...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine 01:11

 US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine The deal was announced on Wednesday. The $1.95 billion agreement marks the largest deal between the U.S. government and a company working on a COVID-19 vaccine. The deal is part of the Trump Administration's Operation Warp...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Feds Sign Contract With Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine In Development [Video]

Feds Sign Contract With Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine In Development

The U.S. has taken a big step toward a potential coronavirus vaccine, signing a contract with Pfizer for $1.9 billion for the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine now in development.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published
U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines [Video]

U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Dow Movers: XOM, PFE [Video]

Dow Movers: XOM, PFE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 3.4% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer to get $2B for coronavirus vaccine under 'Operation Warp Speed'

 The U.S. government announced on Wednesday it will pay Pfizer $1.95 billion to make and deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from the BNT162 vaccine...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Tweets about this

BlaineHashimoto

Blaine Hashimoto RT @businessinsider: Nearly 36,000 Robinhood users added Pfizer shares Wednesday after the US government ordered 100 million doses of its c… 22 minutes ago

financeasmr

Finance ASMR Nearly 36,000 Robinhood users added Pfizer shares Wednesday after the US government ordered 100 million doses of it… https://t.co/L0Lneh184u 44 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Nearly 36,000 Robinhood users added Pfizer shares Wednesday after the US government ordered 100 million doses of it… https://t.co/YtFNWo0WB4 1 hour ago