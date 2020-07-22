Nearly 36,000 Robinhood users added Pfizer shares Wednesday after the US government ordered 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine (PFE)
· * **In the last 24 hours, nearly 36,000 Robinhood traders have added shares of Pfizer, according to data from Robintrack.net. *
· *Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that the US government had placed an order for 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. *
· *Shares of Pfizer surged 5% on Wednesday.*
US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine The deal was announced on Wednesday. The $1.95 billion agreement marks the largest deal between the U.S. government and a company working on a COVID-19 vaccine. The deal is part of the Trump Administration's Operation Warp...
The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies..
The U.S. government announced on Wednesday it will pay Pfizer $1.95 billion to make and deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from the BNT162 vaccine... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Proactive Investors
