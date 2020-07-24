Chinese stocks plunge and lead global markets lower as investors weigh escalating US-China tensions running beyond 'mere tariffs' Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

· *Global stocks tanked on Friday as investors weighed tensions between the US and China worsening at an exponential pace.*

· *On Friday, China ordered the closing down of a US consulate in its city Chengdu in retaliation to a request to shut down its own consulate in Houston.*

