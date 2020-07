Warren Buffett's Apple bet ranks among the 'best investments ever,' Berkshire Hathaway shareholder Bill Brewster says Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· *Warren Buffett made "one of the best investments ever" when he bought Apple stock, investor Bill Brewster told Business Insider this week.*

· *"It's a perfect example of what makes him great and why Berkshire has a bright future," the Sullimar Capital Group boss and "Value: After Hours" cohost said.*

· *Buffett's $10... · *Warren Buffett made "one of the best investments ever" when he bought Apple stock, investor Bill Brewster told Business Insider this week.*· *"It's a perfect example of what makes him great and why Berkshire has a bright future," the Sullimar Capital Group boss and "Value: After Hours" cohost said.*· *Buffett's $10 👓 View full article