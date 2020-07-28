|
City could condemn property slated for controversial hotel project in Northwest Austin
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Austin real estate investor David Kahn has dreams of building a 57-room hotel off Spicewood Springs Road near Bull Creek that's reminiscent of Old Faithful Inn at Yellowstone National Park or the Majestic Yosemite Hotel at Yosemite National Park. He's had the plans for quite some time. Now, city officials say they may forcefully buy the land to expand the greenbelt.
|
|
|
|
