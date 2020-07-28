Giant federal loan to Kodak could boost drug production in U.S. — and hiring in St. Paul Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Eastman Kodak Co., the venerable maker of photographic film, is getting into the drug production business through a $765 million government loan. The result could mean extra hiring by Kodak in St. Paul. The Wall Street Journal reports on the deal, the first of its kind under the Defense Production Act. The DPA is intended to marshal domestic manufacturing capability to boost production of key materials during times of need. It was heavily used in World War II, and President Donald Trump recently… 👓 View full article

In a Covid-19 'Kodak moment,' the Eastman Kodak Company has been granted a $765 million government loan to boost production of a variety of drugs.

