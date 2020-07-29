Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s parliament approved a law early Wednesday that gives authorities greater power to regulate social media despite concerns of growing censorship.

The law requires major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to keep representative offices in Turkey to deal with complaints against content on their platforms.

If the social media company refuses to designate an official representative, the legislation mandates steep fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions. With a court ruling, bandwidth would be reduced by 50% and then by 50% to 90%. Bandwidth reductions mean social media networks would be too slow to use.

The representative will be be tasked with responding to individual requests to take down content violating privacy and personal rights within 48 hours or to provide grounds for rejection. The company would be held liable for damages if the content is not removed or blocked within 24 hours.

Most alarmingly, the new legislation also would require social media providers to store user data in Turkey.

The government says the legislation was needed to combat cybercrime and protect users. Speaking in parliament Wednesday morning, ruling party lawmaker Rumeysa Kadak said it would be used to remove posts that contain cyberbullying and insults against women.

Opposition lawmakers said the law would further limit freedom of expression in a country where the media is already under tight government control and dozens of journalists are in jail. Hundreds of people have been investigated and some arrested over social media posts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded the law, vowing to “control social media platforms” and eradicate immorality.

Turkey leads the world in removal requests to Twitter, with more than 6,000...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This chatty parrot will have you craving popcorn in no time [Video]

This chatty parrot will have you craving popcorn in no time

Who can't resist a bowl of freshly popped popcorn? The light and airy snack which expands and puffs up when heated. Einstein the parrot loves to snack on this treat as long as it is unbuttered and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:31Published
All the Britney Spears conspiracy theories explained [Video]

All the Britney Spears conspiracy theories explained

Britney Spears has been posting odd videos on social media lately, which has fans concerned for her well-being. The 38-year-old pop star has been under a legal conservatorship since 2008.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 06:44Published
Parrot and owner share a very special relationship [Video]

Parrot and owner share a very special relationship

It's so beautiful to see how different species can connect and have such a bond. Einstein loves and trusts his parrot-dad and the feeling is mutual. Most people have no idea that parrots are this..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers

 ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s parliament approved a law early Wednesday that gives authorities greater power to regulate social media despite concerns of growing...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

DrGeetaBhandari

Dr GB (1963 Limited Edition) RT @republic: Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers https://t.co/AyoT0ChFY2 7 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers 8 minutes ago

republic

Republic Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers https://t.co/AyoT0ChFY2 10 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers https://t.co/c7pOcl6qc4 19 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers https://t.co/CDnuZzC6jT #Business… https://t.co/X2pYBCaKsk 23 minutes ago

ParentSecurity

Parent Security #cyberbullying | #cyberbully | Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers https://t.co/KnKfXjNCSG 26 minutes ago

GregoryDEvans

Gregory D. Evans #cyberbullying | #cyberbully | Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers https://t.co/jjLZQURVuq 26 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official Turkish parliament approves social media law with new powers 27 minutes ago