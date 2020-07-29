Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkish parliament passes social media law to regulate content

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Turkish parliament passes social media law to regulate contentCompanies could face fines, blocked advertisements or have bandwidth slashed by up to 90%, essentially blocking access, under the new regulations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media [Video]

Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social Media

Twitter responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order on social media. The order threatened penalties against social media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Turkish parliament to vote on controversial social media law

 ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish lawmakers were making their final speeches Tuesday before voting on a bill that would give the government greater powers to regulate...
Seattle Times

Turkey tightens control on social media with new law

 The Turkish parliament has approved a law that will allow stricter monitoring of social media content. Critics fear the new legislation is a further step toward...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this