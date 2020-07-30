Global  
 

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom union to hold strike vote

bizjournals Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A union representing newsroom employees at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said it would hold a vote on whether to go on strike after it alleged unfair working conditions and other controversial management actions according to the Tribune-Review. Michael Fuoco, the president of The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh union which represents newsroom workers, said negotiations over employee contracts with management had derailed. "The @PittsburghPG has unlawfully declared an impasse in contract talks with…
 The union representing journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is taking a strike vote; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

